Greensboro, NC

Downtown maker space expands

By Chanel Davis
Yes Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensboro makers and future makers will soon have more space to hone their skills and figure out their craft as Forge Greensboro gears up to expand once again. The community maker space in downtown Greensboro is looking to increase its size, from roughly 8,000 square feet to roughly 12,000 square feet with two additional classrooms, add community programming and launch a capital campaign to raise $350,000 for new programs, workshops, and facility improvements.

