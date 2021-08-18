Firefighters Rescue Construction Worker Who Fell 14 Feet Down Hole In Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A worker has been taken to a hospital after being rescued from a 14-foot-deep hole in Mar Vista.

A worker was reported to be trapped in the concrete-lined hole at a construction site in the 3700 block of South Boise Ave. at about 10:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A search-and-rescue team was deployed and was able to use a harness to safely bring the worker back up to ground level by 11 a.m. The worker was conscious and alert and determined to have no imminently life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified worker has been taken to a hospital for evaluation.