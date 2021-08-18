Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How Barry Bonds, Cecil Fielder and Other MLB Players Lost Their Fortunes

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune -- but there's no guarantee that fortune will last . Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent to post-career success.

Riches and Fame: Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?
Follow: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

Thanks to everything from bad investments to fraud to drug abuse, these stars will never be considered some of the richest athletes in the world.

Last updated: Aug. 18, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBeSa_0bVWarMY00

Pete Rose

Pete Rose played in more games and had more at-bats than any player in history. And despite winning three World Series on top of that, Rose is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rose was accused of gambling on baseball -- including placing bets on his own team, a charge he initially denied but later admitted in a book.

In 1989, after the release of the now-famous Dowd report, "Charlie Hustle" was banned from baseball for life. The Dowd report chronicled years of habitual, high-stakes sports betting by Rose. He owed tens of thousands of dollars to multiple bookies at the same time and reportedly never bet less than $2,000 per game.

Reality Check: Injuries Cost These 13 Athletes a Fortune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZK3l_0bVWarMY00

Cecil Fielder

A key force in the New York Yankees' 1996 championship run, Cecil Fielder was a standout slugger with 319 home runs on his resume. "Big Daddy," as the massive power hitter was known, earned millions during his career, but it didn't take long for him to spend his fortune.

Shortly after retirement, Fielder racked up debts of more than half-a-million dollars. After losing $588,000 in just two days at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City in 1999, the casino sued him for failure to pay all but a small portion of his debt and won a judgment of $563,359 against Fielder.

Learn: Most Successful Athlete From Every Decade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhKZf_0bVWarMY00

Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds toppled slugging and home run records held by Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Hank Aaron -- to name a few. By the time he reached his miraculous 2001 season, however, Bonds was covered in 40 pounds of muscle that didn't exist when he was a younger player.

Bonds was soon enveloped in a steroid scandal which resulted in a felony conviction that was eventually overturned. Unlike Rose and Fielder, who gambled away massive chunks of their fortunes, Bonds' biggest losses came from what he might have earned but never did. In 2007, he earned $19.3 million after tallying 28 home runs in 126 games.

By the following year, he was so unpopular that not one team would give him a job. Like Rose, Bonds remains shut out of the Hall of Fame.

Big Screen: The 22 Highest-Grossing Movies Starring Athletes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUz49_0bVWarMY00

Rollie Fingers

As a pitcher, Rollie Fingers won three Rolaids Relief Man awards with the Padres, both the Cy Young and MVP awards with the Brewers and three World Series championships with the A's -- and he also had one of the most famous mustaches in baseball history.

He was much less successful, however, in his non-baseball life. The Hall of Famer's life after baseball has been marred by a series of family and financial disasters that saw him blow through $5 million and rack up $4.2 million in debt in less than five years. Fingers' overspending, failed business ventures and financial mismanagement culminated in a 1987 bankruptcy that took place while his wife was still in the hospital recovering from a serious car accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLfJa_0bVWarMY00

Lenny Dykstra

Lenny Dykstra was a key figure in the New York Mets' legendary 1986 World Series run and also enjoyed a stint as a star member of the Phillies. He earned at least $36.5 million during his 12 seasons. In retirement, Dykstra became a successful investor and publisher. But by 2008, his lavish spending, combined with the onset of the recession, signaled the beginning of the end for Dykstra's financial fortunes.

In 2008, Dykstra had a net worth of $58 million and lived in an $18.5 million mansion that he bought from Wayne Gretzky. The next year he declared bankruptcy.

By 2012, Dykstra was in jail and unable to post $500,000 bail for charges of bankruptcy fraud, money laundering and concealing assets. Dykstra was released in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFfeY_0bVWarMY00

Denny McLain

In 1968, Denny McLain seemed poised to become one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history. By 1972, however, his career was over.

Suspended for gambling in 1970, McLain embarked on a life of crime that led to 23 years in federal prison for racketeering, drug dealing and extortion. A dozen years later, he was sentenced to eight years and ordered to pay $2.5 million for stealing from a company that went bankrupt shortly after he bought it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fatxJ_0bVWarMY00

Jack Clark

Feared slugger Jack Clark filed for bankruptcy in 1992. He did so again in 2018, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. The first bankruptcy was largely due to Clark's passion for high-end cars. His 18-vehicle fleet ranged in price from $26,000 to $717,000.

He also had a multimillion-dollar home he couldn't afford. As so many athletes do, Clark couldn't afford his own lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk4lE_0bVWarMY00

Scott Eyre

Pitcher Scott Eyre isn't one of the richest athletes ever, but he definitely made a good chunk of change as an MLB journeyman. The pinnacle of his career was being a part of the Phillies' World Series title run in 2008 and pitching relief in two games.

Unfortunately for the lefty, he invested his fortune with convicted white-collar criminal Robert Allen Stanford in 2009, the final year of Eyre's MLB career. The "investment" was actually part of a massive $8 billion fraud on the scale of Bernie Madoff, which led to Stanford's arrest and conviction. In 2009, Eyre stated that despite being signed to a $2 million, one-year contract, he was down to the last $13 he had in his pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLoPO_0bVWarMY00

Bill Buckner

Despite an otherwise outstanding big-league career that included a batting title and more than 2,700 career hits, Bill Buckner will be forever remembered for botching an easy ground ball down the first-base line that helped the New York Mets beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

Buckner's real troubles, however, came off the field. After buying into a car dealership named after him, Buckner took a more prominent role in the company. By 2008, the dealership (and much of Buckner's fortune) fell victim to financial problems and an economic recession. The dealership closed at the end of the year, forcing the former All-Star to surrender assets and money.

Buckner passed away on May 27th, 2019 after battling Lewy Body Dementia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUq3v_0bVWarMY00

Steve Howe

Yankees pitcher Steve Howe earned $8.53 million over the course of his career. A tragic cautionary tale, the World Series-clinching reliever was drafted by the Dodgers in 1979. Over the next three years, he was named National League Rookie of the Year, earned a trip to the All-Star game and won a World Series.

In 1982, however, Howe entered treatment for cocaine addiction and embarked on a 15-year string of failed drug tests, demotions to the minors, suspensions and run-ins with the law. In 2006, Howe was tragically killed in a motor accident. The toxicology reports indicated he had methamphetamine in his system, according to ESPN.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Barry Bonds, Cecil Fielder and Other MLB Players Lost Their Fortunes

Comments / 16

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Bernie Madoff
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Bill Buckner
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Rollie Fingers
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Scott Eyre
Person
Cecil Fielder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Yankees#Mlb Players#How Rich#The New York Yankees#Rolaids#Padres#The Cy Young#Mvp#Brewers#The Hall Of Famer#The New York Mets#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Cabrera's 500th homer puts him in exclusive club with Bonds

Former Giants slugger Barry Bonds entered the day as one of four players in MLB history with at least 500 career homers and multiple batting titles. That exclusive club has a new member, as Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
MLive

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is linked to Tiger Woods’ marital infidelity, report says

Tiger Woods’ former mistress is talking. And what she’s saying has people listening. The New York Times reports Rachel Uchitel signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2009, after word leaked of her extramarital affair with Woods. However she broke the agreement 10 years later, and now, amid mounting financial pressure, says she’s ready to speak for herself.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
Posted by
The Spun

Little League Player’s Reaction To Awful Strike Call Is Going Viral

We’ve seen plenty of terrible calls from umpires over the past few years. Unfortunately for Landry Pate of the Wylie Little League All-Stars, who are representing Texas in this year’s Little League World Series, he was on the wrong end of an awful call on Tuesday night. During the top...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Talks About Getting Thrown Out of the Game Friday night

Walker Buehler was tossed late in Friday night’s game against the New York Mets after expressing his frustration with two of home plate umpire Nester Ceja’s calls during a previous at-bat. The Dodgers hurler allowed an RBI infield single by first baseman Pete Alonso during a then 3-1 ball game. That ended up being the determining factor in the right-handed ace being lifted in the top of the eighth inning.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Demi Bagby’s first pitch at Padres game might be greatest ever

Demi Bagby’s first pitch ahead of a San Diego Padres game might be the best ever thrown. While the San Diego Padres absolutely lost the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, at least their fans got a nice consolation prize with Crossfit athlete Demi Bagby throwing out the greatest first pitch in the history of baseball.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
MLBbardown.com

Kolten Wong put his ridiculous baseball IQ on display by scoring a run on a foul pop-up

A few days after stealing a base against Yadier Molina, Kolten Wong was at it again with some risky but tremendous base running on Saturday afternoon. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Omar Narváez hit a pop-up into foul territory around first base and usually anyone on base would stay put for something like that. However, that wasn’t the case for Wong on this play, as he quickly scanned his surroundings and then took off for home.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.

Comments / 16

Community Policy