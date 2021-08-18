Hilary Duff gives fans a first glimpse from set of new show ‘How I Met Your Father’

Earlier this week, we learned that Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) were joining Hilary Duff (Younger) and Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.) in Hulu's "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father. With the cast in place, executive producer Craig Thomas had an update that should bring a smile to those excited about the project. Earlier tonight, Thomas tweeted out a look at the front of the script for the series opener ("Pilot", written by executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger) and confirmed that they wrapped a table read 0f the script.
