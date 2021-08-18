Cancel
Hilary Duff gives fans a first glimpse from set of new show ‘How I Met Your Father’

By Tarrah Gibbons
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Hilary Duff is taking on a new project. The former ‘Lizzie McGuire star’ gave fans a first glimpse from the set of her new show ‘How I Met Your Father.’

Hilary Duff
Carter Bays
Chris Lowell
Francia Raisa
Brandon Micheal Hall
Suraj Sharma
