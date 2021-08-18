Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

10 Best Clean Energy ETFs: August 2021

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJG68_0bVWabUA00

Despite the financial crisis resulting from the pandemic, global demand for renewable energy increased in 2020. With many global renewable power capacity additions on the way, experts forecast significant growth for this sector.

The new clean energy boom has been encouraged by the current administration. Just last April, U.S. President Joe Biden announced he’s planning on reducing greenhouse emissions by up to 50-52% before 2030. Some states have already started offering incentives for those who go solar .

It’s still too soon to predict which green energy companies will benefit the most from this newfound growth. However, investing in clean energy ETFs is an excellent way to gain more exposure to the renewable energy industry.

Clean Energy Stats

Power capacity additions saw their highest year-on-year increase in over two decades last year — 45% to nearly 280 GW. As high capacity additions become the new norm, renewable energies are now 90% of the current power capacity expansion across the globe.

Solar power system development is breaking pre-pandemic records, and it’s estimated to reach 162 GW by 2022. At the same time, wind capacity additions have increased 90% globally. The market growth for both is nearly 50% higher than it was on average back in 2019.

Renewable Energy History in the US

Wood was the primary energy source in the U.S. until the mid-1800s, but a lot has changed since then. Fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and natural gas emerged as an alternative by the end of that century and continued to be the best bet for over a century.

However, the 1990s cast U.S. energy needs in a new light and led to the rise of renewable energy production and consumption. The use of biofuels, geothermal energy, solar energy and wind energy reached record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Last year, electric power accounted for roughly 60% of the net U.S. renewable energy consumption. Moreover, up to 20% of total electricity generated in the U.S. came from sustainable sources.

Defining Clean Energy ETFs

Clean energy ETFs are exchange-traded funds that put your money in stocks in the alternative energy sector. Alternative energy includes:

  • Solar energy
  • Hydroelectric energy
  • Wind energy
  • Geothermal energy

ETFs, much like other types of funds, can quickly diversify your portfolio . Besides, they’re typically more affordable than mutual funds and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day.

Why Invest in Clean Energy ETFs?

When you invest in ETFs, you get access to the clean energy market without having to go through the hassle of picking stocks yourself. You can always look for those that fit your personal portfolio if you want to be a tad more selective with your clean energy investments.

Although investing in ETFs might not feel like you’re diversifying, the clean energy sector is pretty diverse by nature. The newfound attention renewable energies have seen in the past year and the intra-industry diversification could potentially give you some safety as you grow your portfolio and make it greener .

Best Clean ETFs in August 2021

Name Symbol Current price YTD return
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE $48.05 30.63%
John Hancock Multi-Factor Energy ETF JHME $18.55 29.76%
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ENFR $18.61 38.84%
iShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE $25.95 31.03%
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF FENY $13.03 32.22%
Vanguard Energy ETF VDE $66.87 32.71%
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP $77.28 34.20%
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF PXI $23.50 33.87%
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF FTXN $15.73 36.15%
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO $49.96 38.75%

Best Current Clean Energy Brokers

Clean energy ETFs are a cost-effective way for investment savvy people to diversify their portfolios without searching far and wide. This attractive characteristic has given them a surge in popularity in the past few years and made them a standard offering of online brokers.

It’s possible to trade ETFs like an individual stock, and many brokers offer them commission-free. However, it’s vital for investors to consider the broker’s criteria, fund selection and tools before handing over their hard-earned money.

Some of the most reputable online brokers for clean energy ETF investors today are:

Are Clean Energy ETFs a Smart Investment?

Buying clean energy ETFs is all the rage these days. It’s a more affordable and lower-risk alternative to other ways of investing your money in 2021 and provides investors the opportunity to explore the ever-growing green energy sector. The renewable power capacity additions landscape is still changing rapidly, so you should always compare your options and monitor the market’s evolution before you commit to purchasing any type of ETF.

Good To Know

Some ETFs offer US-only holdings, while others are international. The share prices for ETFs fluctuate throughout the day as they’re bought and sold.

Clean Energy ETFs FAQ

Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about clean energy ETFs.
  • How many ETFs should you have?
    • Depending on your existing portfolio, you could use between eight and 10 EFTs if you don't currently have other investments like individual stocks.
  • What is the largest clean energy ETF nowadays?
    • iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV is the largest clean energy ETF at $300.55 billion in assets under management.
  • What type of green energy should you invest in?
    • This depends on whether you have already invested in specific green energy types and what your existing portfolio looks like. Your options include wind, hydroelectric, solar and geothermal investments.

Rates are accurate as of Aug. 18, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Clean Energy ETFs: August 2021

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Wind Energy#Renewable Energy History#The Us Wood#Xle#Enfr#Ishares U S Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Oil stocks might not replicate the same kinds of returns they generated in the past. The renewable energy segment offers some attractive dividend-paying stocks. Increasing demand for renewable energy provides a tailwind for growth by companies in this sector. Oil stocks have generated handsome returns for millions of investors over...
Stocksnatureworldnews.com

Hottest Energy Stocks for 2021: How to Identify the Best Energy Stocks to Trade Profitably

As the world begins to reopen after global lockdowns, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, traders are actively seeking to trade the most high-potential energy stocks. Just like other financial markets, supply and demand continue to dominate the energy sector. As most traders would know, energy stocks fell dramatically in 2020 because of the socioeconomic uncertainty resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. But the wider capital markets tanked as well, due to the unprecedented circumstances we all experienced.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Global oil demand to peak by 2025 under UN pathway: Platts Analytics

Crude, condensate demand would shrink to 50 million b/d by 2050. Global crude and condensate demand would peak in four years and slump by 40% over the next three decades if the world moves to a path outlined by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, where global warming is limited to 1.5 C or 2 C degrees, according to S&P Global Analytics.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Solar Energy Stocks Are Dropping Right Now

Fear of rising interest rates could hurt solar development. Continued tension with China hasn't been good for solar. On the plus side, the U.S. seems committed to increasing its solar investment and the global investment is booming. Solar energy stocks have had a rough two-week stretch on the market, with...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

China wants huge new green hydrogen plant operational in 2023

China offers promise for clean energy in a world dominated by fossil fuel-driven hydrogen projects through its new green hydrogen mega-plant. China is planning a huge green hydrogen project using solar and wind power for its Inner Mongolia region. A cluster of plants will be constructed in the cities of Ordos and Baotou, expected to use 1.85 GW of solar power and 370 MW of wind power to produce approximately 66,900 tonnes of green hydrogen every year, according to the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

High-performing oil company stocks win buyers in an ESG-conscious world

(Bloomberg) –Europe’s oil stocks may not be the most obvious picks in an ESG-conscious world, but some investors can’t get enough of them. They’re cheap, pay big dividends and have benefited from a recovery in oil prices. That’s an attractive combination for investors who are nervous that the broader market is overvalued after the relentless rally from the pandemic bottom last year. As an added kicker, many crude producers are plowing cash into renewable energy, helping to blunt criticisms that they’re contributing to climate change.
Hawaii Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

SPI Energy's Orange Power Subsidiary Secures Loan Financing for 718 kW Solar Carport Project in Hawaii

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ('SPI Energy' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced that Orange Power Inc., a wholly-owned Independent Power Producing ('IPP') subsidiary, secured loan financing to complete the 718 kW Oahu 101-1 solar carport project at the Hawaii Agricultural Research Center ('HARC') in Oahu, Hawaii.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Think Tank Urges Substantial U.S. Space Solar Power Investment

The Progressive Policy Institute (PPI), a Washington think tank, has joined with the National Space Society (NSS) in calling on U.S. policymakers to pursue a joint NASA and Department of Energy (DOE)-led space solar power generation (SSP) capability. They characterize SSP as a clean energy national... Subscription Required. Think Tank...
Industryinvesting.com

Reflections On Energy ETFs

Note: I am composing this on Thursday afternoon, so the charts will be up-to-date as of then. I’ve probably over-mentioned this, but energy is my favorite bearish sector. I’ll start off with the commodity fund, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC), which has completed a well-formed diamond pattern. These are rare (well-formed ones, at least) and important reversal signals.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

The Potential of Neutrinovoltaic to Deliver Endless Clean Energy

Over the years, skeptics have routinely doubted the potential benefits that understanding neutrinos could add to human lives. Pejoratively dubbed the "Ghost Particle" and scoffed at as anything more than an intangible particle that meaninglessly passes through our bodies, the potential secrets that neutrinos hold have been locked away behind a seemingly impermeable layer of scientific dogma and bigotry.
StocksBenzinga

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Muscatine, IAdiscovermuscatine.com

Muscatine’s Clean Energy Forum

Come and meet your local Clean Air advocates. Clean Air Muscatine board members, energy advocates and other speakers will present on topics of concern for Muscatine. Food will be provided. Door prizes will be awarded via a random drawing at the end of the event. We are going to be catered by Avenue Subs and Brittany’s Bakery. Our zero-waste prizes include an item made entirely out of ocean plastic, as well as some items that will completely eliminate plastic from your hygiene routine. Come join us and hear about the challenges identified by the Department of Energy for fracked gas and why we shouldn’t be supporting the construction of a new gas plant here in Muscatine.
Energy Industryhypebeast.com

IKEA Will Sell Clean Energy to Swedish Households

IKEA will sell renewable energy generated from solar and wind parks to Swedish homes. By paying a fixed monthly fee for a STRÖMMA subscription service plus variable rates, users will get certified clean electricity to power their homes and track their usage through a mobile app. Any surplus energy can be sold back to IKEA to promote a reduction in electricity usage.
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

Lloyd's is crafting insurance for clean energy, EVs

Lloyd's of London has announced it will expand its insurance coverage to better support the "greener energy sector" and create new insurance products for electric vehicles (EVs), as part of an effort to drive progress towards a more sustainable economy. The insurance giant made the announcement in a climate action...
Nebraska Statewnax.com

New Clean Energy Group Formed In Nebraska

A new statewide clean energy group has been formed in Nebraska. The organization is focusing on wind and solar energy projects. CO-Chair of Renew Nebraska is Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. He says most of the creation of both wind and solar projects is happening in rural areas of the state where it provides great economic opportunities for agriculture.
Missouri Stateconstructforstl.org

Missouri Ranks 22nd in Clean Energy Jobs

From News Tribune: President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion bill targeted at revamping the country’s infrastructure could create jobs for Missourians in the state’s booming renewable energy sector. The Senate approved Biden’s sweeping infrastructure legislation Wednesday after months of negotiations, marking a bipartisan victory for leaders in Washington. The bill adds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy