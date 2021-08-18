Cancel
Afternoon Sports Briefs 8/18/21

By Todd Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleThe Action Network reports Nebraska’s football program and Coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. Sources say the school has “significant video footage” confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants. University of Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement the school was working collaboratively with the NCAA and could not comment further on the matter.

