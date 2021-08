TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is just two weeks away from beginning its 2021 season against No. 9 Notre Dame at Doak Campbell Stadium. At this point in preseason camp, the coaching staff has a much better idea of how its depth chart could look on both sides of the ball to start the season. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting much of spring practice and the preseason in 2020, this is the first preseason that Mike Norvell and the rest of his staff have gotten a chance to thoroughly evaluate its roster before the season.