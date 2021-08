Before he dismissed everyone from practice one night last week, Clover head football coach Brian Lane called one of his players up to stand in front of the team. The charade that then took place was simple and fun: At the end of each Clover practice this summer, Lane quizzes his players on their teammates’ names — and if the players fail, their unit (offense or defense) has to clean up the practice field and hear about their slip-up via playful coaching staff taunts all week.