After a hamstring injury kept him off the field for a month and change, Chad Pinder will make his return to the field for Friday’s game against the San Francisco. Pinder strained his right hamstring on July 7 running up the first base line on the final out of an A’s loss to the Houston, and returns to a roster that looks much different than the one he left. The addition of infielder Josh Harrison and the suspension of outfielder Ramón Laureano could mean far more starts in the outfield for Pinder.