Video: FCS program touts themselves as new QBU with new mini-series
Producing two top five picks in the span of a handful of years at the quarterback position is incredibly rare. To do it as an FCS program just a few years apart is unheard of. That has been the case for powerhouse North Dakota State though, having Carson Wentz drafted second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Eagles and then the Niners picked Bison quarterback Trey Lance third overall this past NFL Draft.footballscoop.com
