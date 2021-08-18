Louisville Central to rename stadium in honor of former coach Scroggins

The Courier Journal reports the Jefferson County Public Schools board voted last night to rename the stadium at Central High in honor of longtime coach Ty Scroggins. The 49-year-old Scroggins-who died in February of this year due to Covid-19 complications, led the Yellow Jackets to five state titles in his 10 seasons as head coach. He had been an assistant at DeSales High at the time of his untimely death.