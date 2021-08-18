West Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to improve

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5% in July 2021, the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state since January 2020.

Currently, West Virginia is .4% ahead of the national unemployment rate.

“This is the lowest rate we have had in 15 months,” Gov. Justice said. “Total employment grew by 1,700 over the last month which is incredible. Keep up the good work West Virginia.”

Within the goods-producing sector, employment increased by 600 in mining and logging and 200 in manufacturing.