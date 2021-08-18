Cancel
Gov. Justice Appoints Kim Nuckles to Lead EEO Office

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Kim Nuckles has been appointed to serve as the director of the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Office.

“I sincerely congratulate Kim on this appointment, and I know she will do a fantastic job,” Gov. Justice said.

In addition to her new title, Nuckles will retain her role as the State of West Virginia Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator, bridging the two initiatives. Nuckles has served as the ADA coordinator since June 2012. Prior to that, she worked in private sector law for more than a decade.

“I am honored that Gov. Justice appointed me to take on this important mission, and I thank him for his confidence in my ability to do so,” Nuckles said.

“It is especially exciting for me to use my experience as the State ADA Coordinator to work to continue improving both accessibility and fairness within West Virginia state government for all of its citizens,” she continued. “As a native West Virginian, I am thrilled to serve the State that I love so much. I will always strive to continue making West Virginia a better place for my own daughter and for generations to come.”

As the EEO director, Nuckles will work to ensure the state’s compliance with equal employment laws and practices to prevent workplace harassment and discrimination; conduct outreach through training, literature, and materials; and collaborate with various other agencies and organizations to promote diversity and inclusion.

Within state government, Nuckles also serves in various other capacities, including on the Access to Justice Subcommittee through the West Virginia State Bar, Cultural Facilities and Capitol Resources Grant Committee, Olmstead Council, Capitol Evacuation Team, Capitol Closed Point of Dispensing (CPOD) Committee, West Virginia Access and Functional Needs workgroup through the Center for Threat Preparedness and the National Federation for the Blind. She is also a member of the Leadership Network through the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center and serves as the chair of the Governor’s Committee for the Purchase of Commodities and Services from the Handicapped.

A native of Benwood, West Virginia, Ms. Nuckles is a 2001 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law and a 1997 graduate of Wheeling Jesuit University.

