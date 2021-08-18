Cancel
Beckley, WV

Michael Edward Workman

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
Michael Edward Workman, 64, of Beckley, WV, formerly of Twilight, WV, departed this life on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, WV.

Born August 15, 1956, at Madison, WV, he was the son of JoAnn Syner Sparks and the late Robert Workman.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Edward Workman, Jr.

Michael worked as a coal miner for 23 years until his retirement. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, wood working, and he was a very skilled mechanic. An avid outdoorsman, Michael loved camping and hiking. He was a member of the Mountain Man Motorcycle Club, the U.M.W.A., and the M.S. Society. He was also of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Terri Workman; his children, Lisa (Clint) Richardson, Amy Wilson, Sabrina (Sam) Elswick, Travis (Madelion) Curry, and Jesse Curry (Lexi Pretzer); one special lady whom he considered a daughter, Kelley Barnette; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his mother, JoAnn Sparks. Additionally, Michael also leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, and a host of extended family and friends. He was loved by many.

In honor of Michael’s wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

