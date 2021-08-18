Cancel
Aaron Keith (Newsom) McGhee

Aaron was the son of the late Marie Hardy and Joshua Newsom and Fred McGhee who raised him. He was born on April 17, 1964 in Montgomery, WV and lived in Minden, WV, where he attended the local schools and attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He moved to Maryland in 1989 with his sister.

Aaron began his career at the FBI in Washington, D.C. and moved to the U.S. Postal Service in Maryland where he completed 35 years of government service and was member of the American Postal Union.

Aaron was an affectionate and loving brother who especially enjoyed time and humor with family and friends. He loved movies, music, bowling, fishing, biking, and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron was preceded in death by his loving mother, fathers, brothers, Eddie, Edwin, and Felipe, and sister, Doris.

Aaron is survived by three daughters, Amber Baker of TX, Tierra Parker of MD and Lauren Johnson of VA; brothers, Curtis Marion of Charlotte, NC, Timothy Newsom, Roger Newsom, Ronnie Newsom, and Demond Newsom, all of WV, Dana Newsom and Dwight Newsom, both of MD and James Newsom of NC; sisters, Ruby Hardy of Brentwood, NY, Carolyn Stevens of Washington, DC, Rolletta Butler (Michael) and Shelia Marion, both of Clinton, MD, Jostina Thomas of Roanoke, VA, Elana Newsom of Mt. Hope, WV, Sharon Rizzi of PA, Regina Harris and Betty Nichols, both of OH, and Patricia, Brenda K., and Lillian and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 1:00PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the The First Baptist Church of Harlem Heights, 416 Boardway Avenue, Oak Hill (Harlem Heights) with Rev. Regina Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.

Friends, while wearing masks and observing social distancing, may view one hour prior to the service.

Email condolences to ritchie-johnson@suddenlinkmail.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.

