FHFA proposes affordable housing goal for minority communities

By Bonnie Sinnock
American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Housing Finance Agency’s proposed affordable housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from 2022 to 2024 include a subcategory covering lending to minority neighborhoods for the first time. The new home purchase target in the plan released Wednesday would set a 10% benchmark for qualified single-family lending...

www.americanbanker.com

Real Estaterismedia.com

FHFA Announces Fannie and Freddie Housing Goals Through 2024

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) proposed housing goals​ for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2022 to 2024. According to the organization, these goals will help ensure that Fannie and Freddie responsibly promote equitable access to affordable housing that reaches low- and moderate-income families, minority communities, rural areas and other underserved populations.
U.S. PoliticsHousing Wire

Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

A new agreement between the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) could heighten scrutiny of whether the government sponsored entities’ underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing. The memo of understanding formalizes the sharing of information, resources, and coordination of existing...
Real EstateInvestopedia

Home Loan Options for Lower Income Households

Homeownership in the U.S. has always been tied to the "American Dream"—beautiful lawn, white picket fence, and all the accoutrements of comfortable living that one could want. Unfortunately, that ideal is harder to attain for a large portion of the population. For people living in a low-income household, it's hard not to feel like you're completely priced out of the housing market. Yet thanks to some public and private low-income mortgage options, the dream of homeownership doesn't need to feel as out of reach as it may seem.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Minority borrowers struggled in 2020: HMDA

The mortgage market had a stunning year in 2020, with closed-end originations increasing by 65.2% from the year prior, a Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) report published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau this week disclosed. But some of the industry’s same problems remained in 2020. According to the report,...
EconomyGlobeSt.com

FHFA to Increase Multifamily Radon Sampling Requirements

The Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA) is considering an increase to radon sampling requirements for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily loans in accordance with the EPA’s Voluntary Consensus Standards for Radon Testing and Mitigation. On July 20th, FHFA held a listening meeting to receive input and feedback on issues related to multifamily testing and mitigation to inform the FHFA and the Enterprises’ decision making. Meeting attendees included representatives from the medical field; health advocacy groups such as the American Lung Association and Cancer Survivors Against Radon; government agencies such as HUD, CDC, and EPA; radon laboratories, various lenders and consultants; and representatives from multifamily housing organizations such as Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). As a leading provider of due diligence services for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lenders, Partner Engineering and Science attended, represented by Chief Strategy Officer Bill Tryon. Tryon delivered a statement regarding the impact of proposed changes on the multifamily due diligence process based on Partner’s experience and insight to the costs and timing associated with testing and mitigation in compliance with EPA recommended standards.
Real Estatemoneyweek.com

The best way to invest in affordable housing

Britain has a growing shortage of affordable housing. The number of new houses registered in the UK’s affordable and build-to-rent sector last year was 42,084, according to the National House Building Council – up just 20% since 2008. Part of the problem is that housing associations – which account for...
Real EstateInman.com

Fannie, Freddie regulator wants to help more low-income homebuyers

The Federal Housing Finance Agency wants at least 35 percent of the purchase mortgages backed by Fannie and Freddie to be taken out by low- and very low-income borrowers, up from 30 percent today. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s federal regulator wants the mortgage giants to buy more mortgages that...
Kirkwood, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Keep Conversation On Affordable Housing Alive

I am delighted Webster Groves has started the conversation of affordable housing — affordable meaning spending no more than 30% of your income on mortgage or rent payments. A good example would be the new Douglass Hill apartments, where a first-year Webster teacher could afford to pay rent and still be able to live in the city where they work.
Congress & Courtsncsha.org

Finance Committee Chairman Wyden Introduces Sweeping Affordable Housing Legislation

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) today released the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All Act (DASH Act), which would make substantial investments in affordable housing, addressing both supply and demand needs, with the goal of ending homelessness. This comprehensive bill — which includes both tax and spending measures — seeks to ensure all families with children experiencing homelessness are able to receive a voucher within the next five years; expands health, child care, financial, and nutrition services for families and individuals; increases the production of affordable housing; and invests in homeownership in underserved communities. The production provisions in the bill would result in more than three million additional homes.
HomelessThrive Global

Chris Finlay of Middleburg Communities: “Most large cities have been ineffective at best and detrimental at worst in addressing affordable housing needs”

Most large cities have been ineffective at best and detrimental at worst in addressing affordable housing needs. To gain affordable housing, municipalities have to increase the broader production of housing. Priority approval and increased density for housing that has set asides and rent restrictions for “affordable housing” is one mechanism for directly improving affordable housing supply. Any mechanism that impedes additional housing development like rent control negatively impacts the very thing municipalities are trying to achieve.
Real EstateTulsa World

Business Viewpoint: Sound financial decision-making key to home ownership

If there is a silver lining to 2020, it is that the country is focusing more on community financial weaknesses than it was before the pandemic. The most alarming vulnerability is the lack of financial decision-making knowledge and skills possessed by many consumers. This deficiency prevents many Americans, including Oklahomans, from attaining the economic benefits of homeownership.
Real EstateKOLD-TV

More housing assistance for people in forbearance on its way

Help is on the way for some Arizonans who are struggling to pay rent or mortgages. “If you are a home buyer, and you’re going into the market today, sadly you’re competing with investors who are willing to pay 20-30% more than list price,” said Tom Simplot, director of Arizona Department of Housing.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

FHFA Steers GSEs Toward Affordable Product

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is putting more of an emphasis on affordability in setting its proposed housing goals, covering single-family and multifamily mortgages, for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2022 to 2024. The proposed housing goals are designed to ensure the GSEs “responsibly promote equitable access to affordable housing that reaches low- and moderate-income families, minority communities, rural areas, and other underserved populations,” says FHFA. It’s accepting public comment on the proposed goals through Oct. 17.
Real Estatepsrc.org

New funding for Housing Action Plans

The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking applications for its new Housing Action Plan and Implementation Grant program. The $5 million funding competition was created by the 2021 Legislature to increase residential buidling capacity in cities. The funding is available for cities to adopt new Housing Action Plans (HAPs) and to implement strategies from adopted HAPs or housing plans by June 2023.
EconomyHousing Wire

HUD and FHFA raise the focus on fair lending

In an interesting announcement last week, HUD and FHFA issued a joint MOU (memorandum of understanding) that enhances efforts to synchronize fair lending policy, enforcement and investigatory activities. This is a rare instance where HUD and the regulator of the GSEs have publicly agreed to attempt to synchronize efforts on such a major policy effort.
Newburgh, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Housing roundtable discusses affordable housing challenges

HUDSON VALLEY – A panel of housing and legal experts participated in a virtual housing policy roundtable facilitated by Representative Sean Maloney’s (D, NY-18) office to discuss current challenges with affordable housing projects, specifically with regards to cost of hazardous contaminant abatements. The roundtable, held Thursday afternoon, also focused on...
Middle Township, NJCape May County Herald

Middle Tables Affordable Housing Ordinance

COURT HOUSE - The Fair Share Housing Center (FSHC), a non-profit designated by the New Jersey courts as an interested party in municipal affordable housing plans, initiated litigation June 1 to strip Middle Township of its 2019 court judgment and prevent the municipality from having immunity protection from affordable housing developer lawsuits.
Real EstateMyChesCo

HUD and FHFA Announce Collaboration to Advance Fair Housing and Fair Lending Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently entered into a first-of-its-kind collaborative agreement regarding fair housing and fair lending coordination. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two Agencies will focus on enhancing their enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, which HUD is primarily charged with administering and enforcing, and their oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac (the Enterprises), and the Federal Home Loan Banks (collectively, the regulated entities), all of which FHFA regulates.

