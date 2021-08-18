Roommate Rules: What you should know about having a college roommate

Hi good morning. So my situation isn’t my situation but the reason I’m writing in is because we are concerned for my sister. I am 29 and my sister is 35. She was married for 3 years and ended up divorcing at the beginning of last year. My sister is one of the top realtors in Santa Barbara and Ventura county, she owns her own house, her own car. She has her ish together. Well she recently told us she’s been dating someone new. She hasn’t been this happy in a very long time. Her ex-husband was unfaithful during their marriage and now that she’s moved on and doing great he’s trying to convince her to take him back especially after he heard who she’s dating. She was hesitant on telling us who she was dating so she kept it on the DL until their 6 month mark. We really want our sister to be happy but we don’t know about her boyfriend. He is 19! You can obviously see why we are concerned. What do you guys think about this? We don’t want to see her hurt. Is it possible for this to be a long lasting relationship or is she setting herself up for a heartbreak?