Davenport, IA

Marvel MCU Trivia Night is Happening in Davenport

By Bill Stage
 11 days ago
The MCU has captivated the world with its unique brand of superhero action and complex storytelling, and now you can flex your knowledge of all things Marvel at a Marvel trivia night, Thursday at Unimpaired Dry Bar! Whether you’re the kind of fan who knows everything about the Infinity Stones or just someone who’s eager to learn more about the mind-blowing twists and turns of Iron Man, Black Panther, or Thor—Marvel trivia night will provide hours of entertainment and exciting prizes for you and your friends. So grab your favorite Marvel fanatics and prepare to put your knowledge to the test!

