WATCH: Oklahoma TE/HB Brayden Willis Zoom

By Josh Callaway
 5 days ago
Watch Oklahoma tight end/h-back Brayden Willis' full zoom call with the media on Wednesday afternoon with the Sooners' season set to open in just 17 days against Tulane in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

