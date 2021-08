Rock M’s very own Parker Gillam was on hand to watch the media-approved portions of practice, and had some thoughts. From his article, which you should read:. Personally, watching this team out on the field for the first time this season, some things stood out to me. Redshirt junior Bobby Lawrence is one of the few human beings that could make the rest of the team look small, as his 6’9” frame is impressive to take in in-person. On the opposite side, the listed 5’8” for Mookie Cooper may be generous. He looks smaller than expected in comparison to the rest of the WR corps, but his muscular build and speed certainly makes up for what he lacks in size.