One win over a newly promoted outfit isn’t going to persuade any doubters that Liverpool have what it takes to win back the Premier League crown, but Jurgen Klopp might think one or two parts of the performance in the 3-0 win at Norwich City could prove to be noteworthy across 10 months of a title race.The quality shown in attack, sure – but also a portion of the team was made up of players not usually considered starters.Last term, injury issues and other obstacles saw the Reds struggle to keep pace with Manchester City past the new year, when...