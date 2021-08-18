SLIDE SHOW: Protesters voice opposition to Med Center vaccine mandate, argue 'freedom, not force'
Over one hundred protesters gathered at the entrance to The Medical Center at Bowling Green off the 31-W Bypass to protest the hospital's and other local businesses' COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The protesters, some of whom are Med Center Health employees who fear being put out of work if they refuse the vaccine, argue the mandates take away their right to medical freedom and personal choice.www.bgdailynews.com
Comments / 0