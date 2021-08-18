Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

In a new cover story with VMAN, Lil Nas X reveals how his father's musical aspirations inspired him to pursue a music career of his own. "My dad is a gospel singer," the 22-year-old told the magazine. "He still sings gospel but not as much. I guess [he] inspired me to say, 'Wow, if my dad can go out there now, at almost 50 years old, and make music, what's stopping me?' It was definitely a part of what pushed me. I actually ended up using one of his engineers for some of my earlier music."