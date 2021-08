Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC Merges with McIntosh Perry

SCS, a brand transformation agency, merges with Atlanta-based independent digital performance marketing agency Swarm. The combined company will operate under the SCS brand name, and will include 100 people across offices in Atlanta, Southern California and Ottawa, Canada. Swarm CEO Tom Ellis will now serve as chief revenue officer of SCS and Swarm SVP, marketing and implementation Alexa Ellis becomes SCS chief operating officer. The Ellises founded Swarm in 2009. SCS founder and CEO James Schiefer will remain in his position, as will president and chief strategy officer Jeff Roach. “We were attracted to Swarm because of its founders’ commitment to employees and clients as well as its strength in digital, media and DTC focus, designing compelling campaigns and communications across a variety of brands and to a variety of consumers,” said Schiefer.