Understanding DISH Network's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $43.52. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Dish Network#Dish Network#Time#Sentiment Options
