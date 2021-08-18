Understanding DISH Network's Unusual Options Activity

Tune in to Moon Or Bust, where we discuss everything about altcoins and the DeFi space. Learn To Trade In 1 DayLearn how to identify your next 10 bagger in this FREE 1-Day course. Watch live trading lessons from expert trading professionals. Enroll for FREE to unlock 6+ hours of nonstop education at https://events.benzinga.com/Benzinga is Hiring!Employees Get to drive cool cars like McLaren 720s at Benzinga so apply today! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Udj-9FDVyADo you have editorial/content experience? Want to join the Benzinga team?We are looking for a few team members to help us cover breaking news & interesting ideas over the weekend!!!Email luke@benzinga.com with a blurb on how you can help!Benzinga Options Mentor Program with Nic Chahinebit.ly/3gGCaH1CODE: SUMMERSALEBenzinga Pro Options Plan Call 1 (313) 690 4061 or email onboarding@benzingaLaunching ZING Coin! Claim 1000 Zing today! www.benzinga.com/zingEpisode Summary:Tune in to Moon Or Bust, where we discuss everything about altcoins and the DeFi space.Cuban RuggedGiveawayFEG InterviewMoon or BustNew! Subscribe to Benzinga Crypto Channel to win brand new Moon or Bust merch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgEUdP3xiBx2HUDtN2EIa_Q 👉FEG: https://fegtoken.com/ Sign up for Coinbase and get a $10 bonus: https://www.benzinga.com/go/coinbase Sign up for eToro: https://www.benzinga.com/go/etoro 👉FREE Crypto Newsletterhttps://share.hsforms.com/1iepZK7-OSvOkUXNX0XWNRw1npzh 👉Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges https://www.benzinga.com/money/best-cryptocurrency-exchange/👉How Liquidity Provider Tokens Work https://www.benzinga.com/money/how-liquidity-provider-tokens-work/Meet The Hosts:Brian MoirSolidity and React Developer | Blockchain Enthusiast | Decentralized Internet Advocate | Crypto investor since 2012https://twitter.com/moirbrian Logan Ross Blockchain Analyst @ Benzinga | President @ Wolverine Blockchain | Investor since 2016https://twitter.com/logannrossRyan McNamaraScooped up a bag of ETH at $85 a pop | Liquidated on ByBit | Was into DeFi before it was cool | Ran ASIC mining operation in high school (sorry planet Earth) | $UNI Bag Holderhttps://twitter.com/ryan15mcnamara.