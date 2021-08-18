Hyundai Motor Group launches ‘EnableLA’ to assist people with mobility barriers in Los Angeles
Hyundai Motor Group announced today the launch of EnableLA, a new universal mobility service to assist people with mobility barriers in Los Angeles, California. Kia Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company are providing Telluride and Palisade SUVs, respectively, which have been modified to allow wheelchair access in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).www.automotiveworld.com
