Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Hyundai Motor Group launches ‘EnableLA’ to assist people with mobility barriers in Los Angeles

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Hyundai Motor Group announced today the launch of EnableLA, a new universal mobility service to assist people with mobility barriers in Los Angeles, California. Kia Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company are providing Telluride and Palisade SUVs, respectively, which have been modified to allow wheelchair access in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia Corporation#Hyundai Motor Company#Americans#Hyundai Motor Group#The World Economic Forum#Wef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Los Angeles, CAelectrek.co

Motional to begin robotaxi testing with Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Los Angeles

Driverless tech company Motional announced the expansion of its West Coast operations, including public road testing of its next-generation robotaxi in Los Angeles under an agreement with Lyft. Motional has also opened a Bay Area office for Compute Design. Motional is an autonomous driving developer headquartered in Boston as a...
aithority.com

Sonatus Partners With Hyundai Motor Group To Drive The Future Of The Software-Defined Vehicle

Genesis GV70 First Vehicle in Collaboration for Software that Supports Next-Gen Technologies. Sonatus, a leading automotive software company that is unlocking the full potential of the software-defined vehicle, announced a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group focused on innovations within the E/E architecture across Hyundai’s vehicle lineup, including Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia. As a first and foundational step, the two companies collaborated on the recently launched Genesis GV70 SUV, with Sonatus software solutions supporting next-generation digital technologies in the vehicle.
CarsCarscoops

Kia And Hyundai Provide Los Angeles With Its First Wheelchair Accessible SUV Service

Hyundai and Kia are partnering with ButterFli, a Los Angeles-based app that provides rides for people with accessibility issues. The two automakers have built wheelchair-accessible Tellurides and Palisades for the service. The project is being called EnableLA, a new universal mobility service announced today. The service will offer rides weekdays...
TechnologyQt Blog

Hyundai Motor Group selects Qt as their key HMI technology partner

The Qt Company today announces that the multinational automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group has selected Qt as their key HMI technology partner for all Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brand vehicles. Qt, the leading global software technology, will enable the development of Hyundai’s ‘ccOS (Connected Car Operating System)’ across the In-Vehicle Infotainment System, Instrument Cluster and Rear Seat Entertainment systems. The first Hyundai vehicle using Qt for its HMI technology was the Genesis GV80 launched in late 2019 and followed by the design award-winning G80 and GV70.
EconomySamMobile

Samsung’s Vietnam problem is about to get a whole lot worse

Vietnam’s former capital Ho Chi Minh city is all set to enter a new lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. The new measures will disallow citizens from moving about freely and require commercial establishments to operate with limited staff. As a result, Samsung’s manufacturing facilities in the region are slated to take a hit.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Just Won Another Award to Brag About

Awarded the Best SUV of 2020 and many other accolades, the Hyundai Palisade stands out in its class with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that delivers powerful performance. The three-row SUV turns heads with an upscale cabin packed with premium technology features. The 2021 Hyundai Palisade also offers an impressive array...
CarsAutoExpress

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid: long-term test review

The very fact that we named the Tucson as the best car in its class at our 2021 New Car Awards means that it’s living up to the promise it showed when I first saw it a couple of years ago. It’s good to drive, efficient, packed with the latest tech and competes with its premium rivals on looks and kit.
Los Angeles, CADecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ On HBO Max, A Reality Series About A Group Of Successful Twentysomethings In South L.A.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which counts Issa Rae among its executive producers, follows seven twentysomethings, supposedly all part of the same friend group, as they try to be successful in Los Angeles. Some of the group, who all live in South L.A., are already successful, or are firmly ensconced in their careers. Others are on their way up, relatively sure of where they are going in their careers. It’s their lives that they’re mostly unsure about, not unlike most people at “quarterlife.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vice

This Map Shows Where Unhoused People Aren't Allowed To Exist in Los Angeles

With the pandemic surging once again, rising populations of unhoused people are struggling to find safe places to live in cities across the United States. On July 29th, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a new anti-camping law, effectively banning unhoused people from large swaths of the city. The new ordinance outlaws “sitting, lying or sleeping” in public and sets new, wide-ranging restrictions on all camping and loitering within most public spaces inside LA County. The newly-forbidden areas include underpasses; bridges and tunnels; within 500 feet of schools, libraries, daycares and parks; within 5 feet of all driveways, exits or entrances; and even within 1,000 feet of homeless shelters.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Builds Its 5 Millionth Vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) leadership, team members, and special guests today celebrated the 5 millionth vehicle built at Hyundai's U.S. assembly plant. HMMA reached the 5 million mark in less than 17 years, starting production in May 2005. The 5 millionth vehicle...
Businessam-online.com

Genesis Motor UK partners with Verex Group to launch branded insurance

Verex Group has announced it will be providing branded insurance and accident management solutions for Genesis Motor UK. The contract will include a range of fully-branded insurance and accident management services that will provide the vehicle manufacturer’s customers with a tailored and comprehensive service, Verex said. The group said the...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, closes acquisition of CARMERA

Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (“Woven Planet”), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, announced the closing of the acquisition of CARMERA, a U.S.-based spatial AI company that specializes in developing scalable, next-generation mapping solutions for automated mobility, a proposed transaction previously announced in July 2021. Following its acquisition of Level 5, the automated driving division of Lyft Inc., this is the second acquisition for Woven Planet, a group that is focused on mobility innovations and investments in automated driving, robotics, smart cities, and more.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Geely Auto Group targets 3.65 million annual sales by 2025

Geely Auto Group announced at its 2021 H1 results media and investors conference that by 2025, the Group aim to achieve 3.65 million units in annual sales across the Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, and Geometry brands and expand its position as a marketshare leader amongst Chinese automakers. Among the Group’s 2025 target, electrified vehicles will account for 30% or over 1 million vehicles per year. The premium electric vehicle Zeekr brand will aim to achieve 650,000 units in annual sales by 2025.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Adaptive City Mobility announces Magna International as series development partner

Adaptive City Mobility GmbH, the company bringing affordable electric mobility for all, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with a business unit of Magna International Inc. (Magna) to provide the first phase of the series engineering development for the ACM CITY ONE. This announcement signals the next step in Adaptive City Mobility bringing its vision of the second wave of e-mobility – universal access to affordable electric vehicles – to fruition.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back pressure valves

Rheinmetall has secured two important orders for back pressure valves for commercial vehicles. A well-known engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel engines. Meanwhile, a South American customer has placed an order with the company for pulse width-modulated back pressure valves for 3.8- as well as 4.5- and 6.7-litre engines. Delivery of the parts earmarked for China will take place in the 2021-2025 timeframe. In keeping with the principle of “local for local”, the valves will be produced in China. Conversely, the components slated to go to South America will be manufactured at Rheinmetall’s plant in Ústi nad Labem in the Czech Republic, and shipped during the period 2022 to 2027. Together, the two orders are worth.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Mark Stuebe appointed as Jacobs Vehicle Systems’ President

Mark Stuebe, a 30-year veteran in the commercial vehicle and industrial manufacturing industries, is named president of Jacobs Vehicles Systems. He replaces Dennis Gallagher, who served as Jacobs’ president for more than three years. Jacobs is a worldwide manufacturer of engine retarding and valve actuation systems for the commercial vehicle...
automotiveworld.com

Tata Motors delivers 10 Nexon EVs to the Government of Gujarat

India’s leading automobile company, Tata Motors, as part of its tender agreement with EESL, has handed over 10 Nexon EVs for the use by senior Government officials of the Government of Gujarat, associated with the Statue of Unity, located in Kevadiya, Gujarat. The handover ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta (Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Mines Deptt) & MD Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, GOG.) on India’s 74th Independence Day. The delivery of the 10 units of the Nexon EV is symbolic of the Government’s celebration of a clean state and their commitment to a cleaner environment.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

URBAN-X: The venture accelerator founded by MINI

About URBAN-X URBAN-X is a venture accelerator founded by MINI and since 2017 run in cooperation with joint venture partner Urban Us that educates and advocates for companies shaping the future of cities through technology and design. Since the start of the program, more than 70 startups from all around the world have gone through the accelerator.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Hyundai unveils thrilling ELANTRA N for North America in virtual debut

Fountain Valley, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 – Hyundai today unveiled its thrilling all-new 2022 ELANTRA N for the North American market in a virtual debut. With the introduction of ELANTRA N, Hyundai has rounded-out its N brand line-up of ‘Everyday Sports Cars.’ ELANTRA N is a high-performance variant of the new Elantra. It adds strong, dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements to the standard model. Hyundai’s N brand details more than 40 specialized N elements applied to the ELANTRA N everyday sports car, tuned precisely to enhance driving performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy