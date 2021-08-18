Hyundai Motor Group launches ‘EnableLA’ to assist people with mobility barriers in Los Angeles

Rheinmetall has secured two important orders for back pressure valves for commercial vehicles. A well-known engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel engines. Meanwhile, a South American customer has placed an order with the company for pulse width-modulated back pressure valves for 3.8- as well as 4.5- and 6.7-litre engines. Delivery of the parts earmarked for China will take place in the 2021-2025 timeframe. In keeping with the principle of “local for local”, the valves will be produced in China. Conversely, the components slated to go to South America will be manufactured at Rheinmetall’s plant in Ústi nad Labem in the Czech Republic, and shipped during the period 2022 to 2027. Together, the two orders are worth.