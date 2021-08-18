Cancel
Report: Dak Prescott 'probably won't play' against Houston Texans in preseason

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDak Prescott’s playing prospects took another hit Wednesday as Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was limited in practice once again. As far as the Houston Texans preseason game Saturday, that’s also in doubt, per McCarthy. The head coach said Tuesday Prescott would likely be out the entire preseason if he didn’t play against the Texans. Now, it looks like he won’t play this week either.

