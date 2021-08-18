Here Are 10 Of The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Detroit

Our picks for open houses to see this week are found in Park Slope, Bay Ridge and Homecrest. They range in price from $1.1 million to $3.995 million. In the Park Slope Historic District, this single-family brownstone is rich with original woodwork, pocket doors, shutters and carved wood mantels with tile. The four-story house also has exposed brick, wall-through air conditioning, modern radiators high up on the walls, and a dining platform and raised wood-burning fireplace in the garden floor’s large eat-in kitchen. A petite kitchenette on the top floor has two electric burners. The townhouse is in move-in condition, according to the listing, although a new owner may want to update the main kitchen and the heating and cooling systems. It last changed hands in 2019 for $3.6 million, already renovated.
