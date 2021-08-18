La Jolla crime and public safety news: Rescued hikers, Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Five hikers rescued from Black’s Beach bluffs

No injuries were reported when five men were trapped on the bluffs of Black’s Beach the afternoon of Aug. 15. San Diego lifeguards and fire and rescue crews were dispatched to rescue the hikers and lowered them by rope onto the beach. On the San Diego Fire and Rescue Twitter account, the department issued a warning to “beware of false trails.”

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Aug. 10, ZIP code 92037 had 1,913 registered cases (up by 75 from the previous count) and 4,419.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Aug. 10, 33,826 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police Blotter

Aug. 3

Felony grand theft : Beach access at Nautilus Street, 1:43 a.m.

Aug. 7

Felony vehicle theft : Herschel Avenue at Pearl Street, 10 a.m.

Aug. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft : 1200 block Prospect Street, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft : 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9 a.m.

Felony grand theft : 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7:23 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft : 7600 block Herschel Avenue, 8 p.m.

Aug. 10

Commercial burglary : 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2:20 a.m.

Aug. 11

Petty theft : 300 block Playa del Sur Street, 1 a.m.

Fraud : 7700 block Herschel Avenue, 7 p.m.

Aug. 12

Felony assault (no injury or weapon) : 5100 block Mission Boulevard, 1 a.m.

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm) : 900 block Turquoise Street, 10 p.m.

Aug. 13

Vehicle break-in/theft : 1000 block Genter Street, 10 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft : 7900 block Prospect Place, 5 p.m.

Aug. 14

Vandalism : 900 block Opal Street, 2:30 a.m.

Aug. 15

Felony vandalism : 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 5:18 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .