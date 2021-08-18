Cancel
Public Health

TSA Extends Mask Mandate for U.S. Travelers to January

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Amid a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, a mask mandate for travelers and employees on U.S. airline flights and public transportation will be extended until Jan. 18, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Tuesday. Airline industry...

