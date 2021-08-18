Cancel
AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will take steps to require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to...

Austin, TXcrossroadstoday.com

‘The Biden administration violated federal law’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 20, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement regarding the U.S. District Court’s preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s attempt to block a 10-year 115 Medicaid waiver extension. This extension was granted by the Trump administration and is scheduled to run through 2030. It will provide critical healthcare funding, including funds for uncompensated care.
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

Biden Administration Set to Announce Third Covid Vaccine Dose for All Americans

On Monday, the nation realized 191,385 new Covid cases, 84,739 Covid-related hospitalizations, and 653 deaths. Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. A third shot in the arm is next in the desperate battle against COVID-19. The Biden-Harris administration plans to announce that all who received vaccinations should get another one eight months later. For those administered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, it means a third dose.
U.S. Politicsnewscenter1.tv

US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is extending a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction. U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have...
Militarynewscenter1.tv

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. He’s also pushing back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more to...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Perverse Incentive’: Biden Promises Feds Will Cover For Those Breaking State Laws

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin won’t enforce US law requiring Americans pay $2,000 or more to flee Afghanistan, official says

The State Department clarified that U.S. citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan will not be required to pay for evacuation from Afghanistan despite existing United States law requiring “that evacuation assistance to private U.S. citizens or third country nationals be provided ‘on a reimbursable basis to the maximum extent practicable,’” an unnamed department spokesman said on Thursday, according to The New York Post.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Biden's Made in America chief wants $600 billion spent the right way

This story is part of Road Trip 2021, CNET's coverage of the Biden Administration's push to grow American manufacturing and make more things in the USA. Celeste Drake has an ambitious job: Getting the sprawling federal government behind President Joe Biden's promises to have more goods made in America. Appointed...
HealthPosted by
The Press

Pentagon mandates vaccine after Pfizer approval

(The Center Square) – All military members will be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the Pentagon announced Monday, but some members of Congress have already mobilized an effort to overturn the mandate. The press secretary for the Department of Defense, John Kirby, said Monday that Secretary Lloyd Austin would...
Health Servicesskillednursingnews.com

AHCA/NCAL Urges Add-Ons to Biden’s Vaccine Mandate to Curb Staffing Exodus

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), days after the Biden administration announced its vaccine mandate for nursing homes, urged the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to consider the decision’s effect on staffing. In a...
Congress & Courtsnewscenter1.tv

US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed the COVID-related pause on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remain in place. That sets up a likely battle before the nation’s highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.

