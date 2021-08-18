Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

U.S. Department of Energy Funds Innovative Study of Carbon Cycling in Coastal Ecosystems

By Published on
mbl.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new collaborative grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), MBL Research Scientist Inke Forbrich will lead a project to study hydrological and biological controls on carbon cycling in coastal wetlands. Coastal wetlands are among the most productive and diverse ecosystems on Earth. The ecosystem services they provide...

social.mbl.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Energy#Coastal Waters#Methane#Freshwater Ecosystems#Mbl Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Concord, NHNashua Telegraph

Creation of new energy department reinvents PUC

CONCORD — One of the outcomes of the New Hampshire Legislature’s adoption of House Bill 2 was the creation of a new cabinet-level Department of Energy that brought together the Office of Strategic Initiatives, the Public Utilities Commission, the Site Evaluation Committee, the Office of the Consumer Advocate, and the Energy Efficiency & Sustainable Energy Board. In doing so, the planning and policy functions of the PUC were transferred to the new DOE, allowing the commission to focus on its regulatory mission.
Northwestern University

Northwestern receives DOE funding to study carbon capture systems

As the devastating effects of climate change rock the world, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) this week announced $24 million in funding for nine research projects to explore and develop new methods of capturing carbon emissions directly from the air. Northwestern University is leading one of the selected projects.
AgricultureObserver

$10M grant funds study of dairy’s carbon footprint

A $10 million grant aims to help the U.S. dairy industry become at least carbon neutral while supporting farmer livelihoods – providing important insight for New York state, which ranks fourth in milk production nationwide. Quirine Ketterings, professor of animal science in the College of Agriculture and Life Science and...
ktoo.org

Energy secretary praises Alaska’s innovation in renewables

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Fairbanks and Anchorage this week to learn about how Alaska communities are innovating to produce renewable energy. “What those communities need, given the shifting nature of the permafrost, etc., and what they will need going into the future,” she told reporters on Monday. “But then how those solutions could also be solutions for like Puerto Rico — you know, that kind of creating a space that can be incredibly resilient from all manner of weather.”
bnl.gov

U.S. Department of Energy Announces $6 Million Towards 5G Advanced Wireless Networks

Efforts to Focus on Adapting the Nation's 5G Mobile Network to the Needs of Science. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a plan to provide $6 million in funding for five research and development projects to advance 5G wireless networking for science applications. The national laboratory-led projects will...
National Science Foundation (press release)

Study finds kelp is key to California's coastal ecosystems

Decade-long experiment involved repeatedly removing giant kelp from ecosystems. A lush canopy is a defining feature of most of Earth's forests, but canopy-forming species can be particularly vulnerable to disturbances and environmental change -- even those in forests under the sea. U.S. National Science Foundation-funded researchers at the University of...
SciencePhys.org

Robotic floats provide new look at ocean health and global carbon cycle

Microscopic marine life plays a fundamental role in the health of the ocean and, ultimately, the planet. Just like plants on land, tiny phytoplankton use photosynthesis to consume carbon dioxide and convert it into organic matter and oxygen. This biological transformation is known as marine primary productivity. In a new...
Fairfield Sun Times

Study casts doubt on carbon footprint of blue hydrogen

Wyoming is rapidly emerging as a leader in developing hydrogen, a fuel that could have the potential to all but eliminate the carbon footprint of natural gas — and keep Wyoming’s drilling rigs operating in a low-emissions future. Two types of hydrogen can be generated using natural gas: gray when...
bizjournals

Bert Thin Films awarded $1M from U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $14 million to innovative projects across the country that are advancing solar manufacturing and grid technologies — and a Louisville-based startup got a $1 million piece of that pie. Bert Thin Films, co-founded by chief technology officer Dr. Ruvini Dharmadasa and CEO Dr....
Science Now

‘Mini–Manhattan Projects’ for energy innovation wind down

You are currently viewing the summary. The Department of Energy (DOE) will soon wipe away a legacy of Steven Chu, the Nobel Prize–winning physicist who served as secretary of energy from 2009 to 2013 under former President Barack Obama. According to the department's budget request for next year, DOE intends to wind down most of its five Energy Innovation Hubs, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional centers that Chu devised to solve crucial energy-related problems and invigorate the sclerotic department. Chu compared the ad hoc, temporary hubs to the Manhattan Project, the World War II scramble to make an atomic bomb, and some DOE bureaucrats disliked the way the hubs crossed organizational boundaries. But observers say they succeeded in making DOE's research more responsive and relevant. In fact, DOE appears to have embraced the once-controversial model and has started several new projects that hew to it, such as five quantum information science centers started last year to develop various quantum technologies, such as a quantum internet. Even as the hubs' name dies, the concept has found new life.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

2021 & Beyond: More Energy, Less Carbon

Amidst a global energy transition, the oil and gas industry faces societal and environmental pressure to clarify its role in a low-carbon future. Yet at the same time the IEA expects global energy demand to increase by 4.6% in 2021. Download the latest Reuters market report: The Future of the...
wydaily.com

Dominion Energy Sets Goals for Carbon-Reduction in Vehicles

NATIONWIDE — Dominion Energy has announced a plan to convert its vehicle fleet to ones that use clean or alternative energies. In an August 10 release, the Richmond-based company made the announcement that, as part of its Green Fleet Initiative, it plans to convert a significant number of its 8,600 vehicle fleet to those that use electric or alternative energies by 2030. This will help the company work towards its goal of net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions.
dallassun.com

Jericho Energy Ventures Participates in U.S. Department of Energy Hydrogen Earthshot Program RFI

Participation Aimed at Advancing Breakthrough Zero-Emission DCC™ Hydrogen Boiler Technology for Industrial and Commercial Applications. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has submitted research and informational materials pertaining to the patented, breakthrough Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ (DCC™) to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Earthshot Hydrogen Program's Request for Information (RFI).
Energy IndustrySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Carbon Dividend Act incentivizes a transition to clean energy

Opinion surveys from the Yale Climate Communications website (https://climatecommunication.yale.edu/visualizations-data/factsheets/ ) indicate that the majority of Utahns believe climate change is happening (67%), it is caused by humans (51%) and it is affecting the weather (59%). Surprisingly though, most Utahns (63%) don’t think climate change is affecting them personally. And yet, in the 20 years I have lived here in Utah, the summers have become hotter and hotter.
pinalcentral.com

Nikola awarded U.S. Department of Energy grant

PHOENIX -- Nikola Corporation has awarded an approximate $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance its research into autonomous refueling technologies for future hydrogen fueling stations, company officials say. Autonomous fueling is part of the industry's effort to ensure fast, efficient, and safe fueling of a...
EnvironmentGreat Lakes Now

Waste-To-Energy Tech Could Slash U.S. Water Sector Carbon Emissions, But Its Potential Remains Underdeveloped

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Posted by
Little Apple Post

MHA recognized as national leader in Renewable Energy and Efficiency by U.S. Department of Energy

(MANHATTAN, KS – AUG 11, 2021) The United States Department of Energy recognized Manhattan Housing Authority (MHA) for its success in the Better Buildings Challenge. The MHA Apartment Towers and Carlson Plaza hold 135 apartments in 75 thousand square feet of multi-family public housing in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. In 2015, MHA partnered with DOE’s “Better Building Challenge” to measure energy reduction and committed to realizing at least 20% of energy savings by 2025.

Comments / 0

Community Policy