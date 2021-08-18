Elite Creative Named to Inc. 5000 Annual Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Disruptive Innovation refers to taking a complex product or service meant for a highly skilled consumer and making it more accessible to a broader population. The disruption occurs by displacing established competitors.(1) Companies like Uber and Airbnb are great examples of disruptive innovators. However, businesses that upend their respective industries' long-standing rules to the benefit of consumers often erect barriers to their success. They may have the potential to furnish real solutions for their audiences but fail to appreciate that to make real, lasting change, a great deal of communication and education is required. "What I see most in companies pushing innovation is naivety on the biggest barrier—adoption. [innovation] entails more convincing and education than they anticipated,” says Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and CEO of JoTo PR Disruptors.