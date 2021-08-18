The “State of Green” in Denver

Cities and urban planners are becoming aware of the critical importance of considering how to make their cities greener. One of the primary reasons for increasing green areas is as a measure against the pressure of heat and extreme weather that is brought about by global warming. It is also tightly linked to the quality of living in the city and the overall health. Several studies have shown how enough access to green spaces can help alleviate and prevent the development of mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression. This is also why the World Health Organization (WHO) has developed specific guidelines for what should be considered appropriate access to green spaces and why is the same tied to positive and healthy behavior of the individual.