Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cohen criticizes ‘unproductive’ Mets hitters amid slump

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets owner Steven Cohen criticized his team following its season-worst fifth straight loss, showing a side much like that of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen Wednesday, a day after a 3-2 loss at San Francisco. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”

The Mets, bought by Cohen last offseason, had sole possession of the NL East lead from May 9 until Aug. 6. They have lost 12 of their past 16 games and 14 of their past 19, falling to 59-60.

They started Wednesday third in the NL East, 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta and two games back of Philadelphia. They were 6 1/2 games back for the second NL wild card.

Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched since July 7 what with the team says is right forearm tightness.

New York is hitting .232 in its past 13 games, 24th among the 30 teams, with a .656 OPS that ranks 26th.

The Mets’ 450 runs this season are 28th, ahead of only Texas (446) and Pittsburgh (431).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Steinbrenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Ap#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Facing hitters Tuesday

Syndergaard (elbow) is scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Syndergaard resumed mound work in late July, and his progression to facing hitters marks yet another important milestone in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Mets have already suggested that Syndergaard is likely to serve as a reliever once he's activated, and if that is indeed the case, the right-hander shouldn't need too long to ramp up once he begins a minor-league rehab assignment. That being said, Syndergaard still figures to be a week or two away from starting a rehab stint, so he's unlikely to join New York's active roster until September.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Here’s a list of 23 candidates for the new Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame — including José Cardenal, Bill Madlock and Kerry Wood

The Chicago Cubs on Thursday inducted 56 members into their new Hall of Fame, and there’s no arguing over the ones who made the cut. But naturally, the Cubs being the Cubs, the organization courted controversy by ignoring its all-time home run leader, Sammy Sosa, without explanation. Sosa has been persona non grata with the Cubs since he walked out of the final game of the 2004 season, and the ...
MLBYardbarker

Francisco Lindor unfazed by Mets owner Steve Cohen’s criticism

One of the most overpaid players in Major League Baseball doesn’t seem to care what his boss thinks. Mets owner Steve Cohen publicly called out his team over their underwhelming 2021 campaign a few days ago, which probably made life awkward in the locker room. But Mets outfielder Francisco Lindor,...
MLBNew York Post

Steve Cohen was right to rip embarrassing Mets

At the top, a few pointed questions for your prototypical beleaguered Mets fan:. What was Steve Cohen supposed to do, just sit back and let this go unchallenged?. Did you really want your new owner to play dead just like his players?. Or did you want to see him show...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Steve Cohen baffled as he unleashes on unproductive Mets offense

The New York Mets went from leading the National League East for much of the year to finding themselves in third place at 59-60 and 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves. It’s been a drastic flip of the switch in the wrong direction for the Mets and the team’s owner, Steve Cohen, is clearly frustrated too.
MLB247Sports

Former Husker Jake Meyers nets first career MLB hit

Former Nebraska outfielder Jake Meyers recorded his first career hit on Sunday in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 loss to Minnesota. Meyers was called up by the Astros after the trade deadline and had appeared primarily in pinch hitting roles as he did Sunday. The right-handed hitting Meyers lined a double to right field for a double and his first career hit as a Major Leaguer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy