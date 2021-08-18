Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Rosenfeld Secures Mental Health Client's Release from Lockdown Facility; After a Year's Battle in Appellate Court, Appeal Finally Won for Man Who Shot Big Sur Firefighter

Times Union
 5 days ago

SALINAS, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. A California man sentenced to time in a locked custodial facility and twice denied modification to that sentence despite the terms of his plea agreement has finally had his motion for sentence modification granted. Following California’s Sixth District Court of Appeal’s command in February to vacate its previous order denying Jacob Kirkendall’s motion to be released into a step-down mental health facility and reconsider the motion, the Superior Court of Monterey County on August 10th agreed to the order allowing Kirkendall’s sentence modification.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Facility#Dui#Court Order#Lockdown Facility#Battle In Appellate Court#The Rosenfeld Law Firm#Prweb#The Superior Court#Alpine#Dui#Ktxl Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wise County, VAmountain-topmedia.com

Appeals court upholds Wise County man’s sentence for stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld the sentence of a Wise County man who was convicted of stabbing two college students in 2016. Ricky Lynn Hamilton, 60, of Wise, walked to a neighboring home in the early-morning hours of Nov. 13, 2016, to complain about someone driving across his land. Prosecutors say he then drew a knife and cut two men without provocation.
Congress & Courtswuwf.org

'Vaccine Passport' Fight Goes to Appeals Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has gone to a federal appeals court in a battle with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings about so-called “vaccine passports.”. Attorneys for the state filed a notice of appeal Tuesday after U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Sunday cleared the way for Norwegian to require passengers to show documentation of vaccination against COVID-19.
Potter County, TXkgncnewsnow.com

Potter County’s New Mental Health Court

Potter County’s new mental health court helps incarcerated people with mental illness to get out of the criminal justice system and instead get help and treatment from resources in the community. The court identifies community partners like the Texas Panhandle Center and other health care providers to work with the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy