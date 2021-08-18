Cancel
Rise in CPO price boosts CPO export duty collection to RM564.82 mil

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): The crude palm oil (CPO) export duty collection for the first five months of 2021 is estimated to have increased by more than five times to RM564.82 million compared with RM111 million in the same period in 2020. In a statement today, the Ministry of Plantation...

