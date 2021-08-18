Biden administration to deliver COVID booster shots in late Sept.

File photo

The Biden administration is gearing up to launch a third round of COVID-19 vaccinations for Americans, that is set to start on Sept. 20, according to an announcement from the nation's top health officials on Wednesday morning.

The booster shot is aimed at those who have received either Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations previously. Studies have shown that vaccines made by these companies lose effectiveness over time.

"Having reviewed the most current data, it is now our clinical judgment that the time to lay out a plan for COVID-19 boosters is now," US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said at a White House briefing.

Americans should plan on getting the booster eight months after they have received their second injection of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, officials said.

Health care working, nursing home patients and medical workers will receive the third dose first.

With the Delta variant now making up nearly 99% of the new cases of the disease in the United States, officials say vaccine effectiveness is diminishing over time, but that the vaccine is still providing enough protection to keep people from getting seriously ill from the virus; therefore, a booster shot is recommended to maximize protection.