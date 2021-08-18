Harris County Announces New $100 Incentive to Get Vaccine

An update from the City-Cowley County Health Department on COVID 19. Health officer Thomas Langer says in Cowley County COVID-19 is continuing to spread. This week one hundred-thirty-two (132) new cases have been identified, up significantly from the eighty-nine (89) new cases recorded last week. To date we have recorded three hundred-fifteen (315) new cases in August. There are currently ninety-six (96) active cases in the county. We have recorded four hundred-sixty-eight (468) new cases of COVID-19 since July 1, 2021. The County is now on pace to record as many as 500 new cases in Cowley County during August 2021. Cowley County, along with all counties in Kansas, remain identified as an area where infection is currently widespread. Local hospitals are reporting that their COVID care capacity it at or near their limits. People requiring hospitalization are being transferred to hospitals wherever space can be found often outside our local county and region.