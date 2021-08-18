Cancel
säje, 'Wisteria'

By Jefferson Public Radio
kosu.org
 5 days ago

Already a Grammy-nominated band despite not yet releasing an album, säje (rhymes with "beige") explores the edges of jazz and pop with a combination of inventive covers and brilliantly written originals. The four-voice juggernaut features singers/composers Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage (säje's name corresponds to the first letter of each member's name). Each tune is intricately arranged and carried along by the impeccable tone and pitch these four women bring to the table. "Wisteria" comes from the pen of Taylor, and is a love letter of sorts for the vocal ensemble and what it represents. Gazarek says the other members wrote the bridge as a loving response.

