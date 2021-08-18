Fox C-6 School District will mask up to begin school year
(Arnold) The largest school district in Jefferson County will be wearing masks when school begins next week. On Tuesday, the Fox C-6 Board of Education voted to begin the 2021-22 school year with an indoor mask mandate. Jefferson County has been at the red level for Covid-19 cases for a few weeks now. Parents voiced their opinions and concerns on the school mask mandate at the meeting with some parents in favor of it and some against it. The Fox C-6 School District enrollment is around 12 thousand students grades K through 12. The first day of school in the Fox District is Wednesday, August 25th.www.mymoinfo.com
