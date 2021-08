Disney+ will drop the second half of the first season of Behind The Attraction on August 25th. The series, taking a look at the history of popular Disney Parks rides and structures, will have five more episodes taking a look at The Castles from each park, the Disneyland Hotel, It's A Small World, the Monorail, and the Hall of Presidents. Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise") and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, all ten episodes of the series are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster. Watch a clip from The Castles episode below.