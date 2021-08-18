Indiana Historical Society provides grants to local historical organizations

FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Historical Society announces several upcoming activities that share some of our rich history. On Sunday, August 15th , from 2-4 p.m. the society will be working with the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department to host a family friendly event to share the history of the firefighters here in Fair Haven. Visitors will be able to look at some of the research and of course the firefighting equipment used over the course of our history. We thank the Fair Haven Firefighters for sharing their space and their stories about the work they do. Light refreshments will be served. This event will take place at the Fire Station in Fair Haven located on North Park Place in Fair Haven.