Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Indiana Historical Society provides grants to local historical organizations

By Special to TH
Washington Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Historical Society (IHS) recently announced its support of 18 local historical societies and organizations representing 15 Indiana counties. The IHS issued more than $500,000 during its most recent Heritage Support Grants program, an initiative launched in 2015 and made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The current iteration of the program will award $2.5 million to local historical organizations until 2024.

www.washtimesherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Societies#County Records#Charity#Ihs#Heritage Support Grants#Lilly Endowment Inc#Collections Stewardship#Deai#Dchs#Knox County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky cemetery receives donation

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – A historic cemetery is getting some much-needed maintenance. The historic Greenhill Cemetery in Frankfort is home to the only Kentucky monument, and one of four in the nation, honoring black soldiers that fought in the Civil War. The cemetery was established in 1865 and has strong roots in the community, with the cemetery’s upkeep completely run by volunteers.
Indiana StatePosted by
Tribune Star

Greg Gibson buys historic Indiana Theatre

Though he wasn't looking to become a theater owner, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson now owns the historic Indiana Theatre. Gibson bought the theater earlier this month for $212,599, redeeming a tax certificate from Vigo County. His purchase also brought up to date the back property taxes on the theater.
Port Clinton, OHSandusky Register

Holbrook joins Catawba Island Historical Society

CATAWBA ISLAND TWP. — Kathie Holbrook is the newest member of the Catawba Island Historical Society. She joins nine other active members, and one emeritus member, who comprise the organization’s board of trustees. Her initial term of service will run through Dec. 31, 2023. Holbrook’s first project as a board...
Arlington Heights, ILDaily Herald

Volunteers Needed at the Arlington Heights Historical Society

Looking to serve your local community or find a new hobby? Check out opportunities at the Historical Society. The Arlington Heights Historical Society is a nonprofit organization serving the community by collecting, interpreting, preserving and presenting the information and objects concerning the history Arlington Heights. The Society is based at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum with a campus containing five buildings. To fulfill this mission, volunteers are needed!
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Two recent grants support efforts of Ridgefield Historical Society

The Ridgefield Historical Society has received grants from the Albert Wadsworth and Helen Clark Meserve Memorial Fund and from the Anne S. Richardson Fund, which will support two important aspects of the Society’s work. The Meserve Fund grant will support online engagement and experience, which has proved to be especially...
Fair Haven, VTmountaintimes.info

Fair Haven Historical Society announces summer events

FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Historical Society announces several upcoming activities that share some of our rich history. On Sunday, August 15th , from 2-4 p.m. the society will be working with the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department to host a family friendly event to share the history of the firefighters here in Fair Haven. Visitors will be able to look at some of the research and of course the firefighting equipment used over the course of our history. We thank the Fair Haven Firefighters for sharing their space and their stories about the work they do. Light refreshments will be served. This event will take place at the Fire Station in Fair Haven located on North Park Place in Fair Haven.
Live Oak County, TXmysoutex.com

Historical Foundation organized

On behalf of the Live Oak Historical Foundation Board of Directors, I would like to thank The Progress for its consistent coverage on the present and future of the West Hotel and other historic buildings in George West and Live Oak County. The Live Oak Historical Foundation appreciates the input of the 50 people who attended the community forum and wants to assure them that their concerns and ideas have been saved so that, as the project progresses, their input will be vital.
Warsaw, ILDaily Gate City

Warsaw Historical Society to tour Weld House

Join the Warsaw Historical Society for a field trip to the Weld House Museum in Nauvoo at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Members and guests will meet at the Warsaw museum at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will follow the tour at the Nauvoo Grand Bed and Breakfast. Built around 1837, the...
Damariscotta, MElcnme.com

Damariscotta Historical Society News

Damariscotta Historical Society will host its annual silent auction Aug. 17-27 at Skidompha Library. The auction will benefit the Cemeteries Restoration Fund. Though unable to hold the auction last year, COVID-19 did not stop Damariscotta Historical Society’s cemetery preservation and restoration work. Working outside was one thing that could be done safely by volunteers. While faithful groundskeepers continued regular mowing, trimming, and seasonal cleanups, the stone team worked on the House-Day Cemetery in the woods off of House Road.
Lewis County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Lewis County Historical Society meeting

The Lewis County Historical Society will meet on Monday, August 16, at the Winchester Community Center, 501 McBeth Avenue. A short business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the program at 1:30. Sheyanna Weber, owner of Garlinghouse Memorials in Lewiston, is the guest speaker and will discuss tombstones.
Brandon, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Brandon Historical Society raising money to renovate museum

BRANDON – On Saturday, August 7, a unique quilt was auctioned to the highest bidder for $500 during Brandon Days in support of the town’s historical museum. The quilt has an interesting story. Following the death of LaVonne (Mrs. Dutch) Bearbower, an unfinished quilt she had worked on was donated...
AdvocacyAberdeen News

South Dakota Arts Council opens applications for grants

The South Dakota Arts Council is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan grant funds designated for South Dakota arts and cultural organizations. The grants are designated for organizations in South Dakota. Along with the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, certain government and municipal agencies are also eligible to apply.
Atlanta, ILLincoln Courier

Genealogical and Historical Society plans fundraising event in Atlanta

Members of the Logan County Genealogical and Historical Society are hosting a fundraising event Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Country-Aire Restaurant, 606 E South St., in Atlanta. Enjoy a night out with their chicken dinner special or menu item of choice. A portion of the proceeds will support the LCGHS by dining at the popular restaurant.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Danielle Nielsen to speak at Jackson Purchase Historical Society

MURRAY - The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 21, at the Murray Woman’s Club at 704 Vine St. in Murray. Those attending should wear a face mask and maintain social distancing in compliance with current CDC guidelines. The speaker will be Danielle Nielsen, who will speak on “Women’s Suffrage Organization Cookbooks.” The program will also be available by ZOOM. Register in advance for this meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlceqppjgsGtFlx9XxhNwO42avAEKXPP0s.
Denton, TXunt.edu

Birdville Historical Society

The parent organization of the Birdville Museum is the Birdville Historical Society. It was founded in 1996 and became a non-profit 501 c 3 organization in 1996. Its goal is the preservation of the history of Birdville and the communities that are part of the original Birdville Settlement. These include the Cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills and Watauga. A collection of photographs, books and artifacts was begun by Betty Porter, who is a founder and current leader of the society and its efforts.
CharitiesSidney Herald

Mondak Heritage Center receives COVID relief funds

The MonDak Heritage Center has received $10,000 through Humanities Montana’s Sustaining the Humanities Through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) grant program. This rapid-response funding provides provide general operating support to the state’s museums, historic sites, and other humanities-focused nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. The funds received from this...
Escanaba, MIironcountyreporter.com

CFUP announces grant opportunity

ESCANABA — The Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula has begun accepting grant applications for the October 2021 grants round. “Eligible non-profit organizations and subdivisions of government are eligible to submit applications to the community foundation for grants that meet the guidelines of the UPSF & W Fund,” said Charles Becker, chair of the Grants Committee for the CFUP’s Upper Peninsula Sustainable Forest and Wildlife Fund.
Jefferson County, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

Historical Society to hold Ice Cream Social

The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting an annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical Village. Once again, this event will be drive-thru style. Guests may also choose to eat on the grounds of the Village or inside the air-conditioned museum.
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Historical Society Symposium is Saturday

SAFFORD — After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the Graham County Historical Society will conducts its annual symposium this weekend. The Historical Society’s Symposium and Annual Meeting will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the ranch house on the Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park Campus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy