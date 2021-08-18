Indiana Historical Society provides grants to local historical organizations
The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) recently announced its support of 18 local historical societies and organizations representing 15 Indiana counties. The IHS issued more than $500,000 during its most recent Heritage Support Grants program, an initiative launched in 2015 and made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The current iteration of the program will award $2.5 million to local historical organizations until 2024.www.washtimesherald.com
