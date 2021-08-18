Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troup, TX

Troup offensive attack too much for Lady Bulldogs

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ommoc_0bVWIuR700
Jessie Minnix, pictured above, had eight kills on Tuesday in Troup's 3-2 non-district win over Chapel Hill at Bulldog Gymnasium. The Lady Tigers are 5-4. Courtesy photo

NEW CHAPEL HILL — Good things came in four for the Troup spikers on Tuesday evening when the Lady Tigers were able too grind out a 3-2 (24-26, 25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13) win over Chapel Hill at Bulldog Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers, who improved to 5-4 with the win, unleashed a quadruple-scoring threat from the front line, which was led by Bailey Blanton with nine kills.

Chloie Haugeberg racked up a season-high eight kills and Jessie Minnix powered down eight kills as well. Jaycee Eastman chipped in five slams.

Haugeberg added 10 service aces and eight digs and Blanton had 15 assists and five digs.

Karson Williamson took control defensively for Troup by ringing up 23 digs.

The assist leader for the Maroon and White was Tara Wells with a dozen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
871
Followers
108
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Chapel Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy