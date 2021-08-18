Troup offensive attack too much for Lady Bulldogs

Jessie Minnix, pictured above, had eight kills on Tuesday in Troup's 3-2 non-district win over Chapel Hill at Bulldog Gymnasium. The Lady Tigers are 5-4. Courtesy photo

NEW CHAPEL HILL — Good things came in four for the Troup spikers on Tuesday evening when the Lady Tigers were able too grind out a 3-2 (24-26, 25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13) win over Chapel Hill at Bulldog Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers, who improved to 5-4 with the win, unleashed a quadruple-scoring threat from the front line, which was led by Bailey Blanton with nine kills.

Chloie Haugeberg racked up a season-high eight kills and Jessie Minnix powered down eight kills as well. Jaycee Eastman chipped in five slams.

Haugeberg added 10 service aces and eight digs and Blanton had 15 assists and five digs.

Karson Williamson took control defensively for Troup by ringing up 23 digs.

The assist leader for the Maroon and White was Tara Wells with a dozen.