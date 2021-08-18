Newport Vineyards Mid-Summer Fire Dinner Was Straight “Fire”
Newport Vineyards executive chef Andy Teixeira stands in front of an open fire with ten prime ribs hanging by butcher’s string over the smoking pit; the flames dance below the roasts, slow-cooking the meat. Long skewers of slightly charred thresher (a species of sustainably fished shark) are grilling on the grates of the fire down below. The fish will be served Portuguese charrasco style, portioned tableside on plates by servers, right off the rods. The scent of smoke and fire-cooked beef and seafood permeates the breezy ocean air on the patio. Guests are seated at outdoor tables surrounded by vines of growing grapes, and flanked by the indoor tanks of wines that are fermenting in the vineyard’s tasting room.www.rimonthly.com
