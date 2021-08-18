Books on Buses program expanding to downtown and West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A program providing access to books for riders of public transportation in Charleston County is adding additional locations. Books on Buses, a partnership between the Charleston County Public Library and Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, is adding two stops as it continues to expand in the area. The new stops are located at the intersection of Ashley River Road and Magwood Drive and the intersection of Meeting Street and Mary Street.www.live5news.com
