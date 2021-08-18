Two Imperial residents injured in a single-vehicle crash
(Imperial) Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by 19-year-old Abigail Meckfessel of Imperial was driving on Black Creek Road near Miller Road at a high rate of speed. As a result, the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road striking a guard wire and then a utility pole. Meckfessel received minor injuries while her passenger 21-year-old Michael Jones Jr. of Imperial sustained moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment. The accident happened around 3:20 Wednesday morning.www.mymoinfo.com
