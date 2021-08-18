Brenda Kay Cole, age 75 of Caryville
Brenda Kay Cole, age 75 of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 18, 1946, to the late Clarence Sweeney and Opal (Donahue) Sweeney. Brenda was a loving wife of 24 years, mother, and grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She also loved spending time on the lake fishing, writing poetry, and attending church at House of Prayer and Praise when she was able.1450wlaf.com
