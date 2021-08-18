Tilda V. Walden Cupp, age 93 of LaFollette
Mrs. Tilda V. Walden Cupp, age 93 of LaFollette passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. She was of the Church of God Faith and a member of Valley Fellowship. Preceded in death by Husband, Tommy Cupp, Sons, Garry Cupp and Larry Cupp, Parents, Charlie and Nancy Bruce Walden, Brothers, Ancil, James, Hansford, Tilman (her twin), and Jack Walden, Sisters, Mae Hatmaker Ward, Rosie McCullah, Dorothy McCullah, Flossie McCullah, Azalee Meredith, Delois Siler, Naomi Burns, and Bobbie Gibson.1450wlaf.com
