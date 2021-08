Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) just produced excellent results for Q2 on Aug. 4, showing that the company is gushing forth huge amounts of free cash flow (FCF). Moreover, Etsy is now buying back large amounts of shares given the huge FCF it’s producing. The net result is to expect ETSY stock to skyrocket as long as this large amount of FCF continues gushing out of the company. My target price is 100% higher than its price as of Aug. 20 — $197.90, or $395.80 per share.